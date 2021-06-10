Video: Decatur Sculpture Tour returns to Decatur’s streets

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — The streets of Decatur resemble an art museum again as the Decatur Sculpture Tour celebrates its 10th year.

Twenty-four original sculptures created by 21 artists from ten states and the United Kingdom are now on display in the city.

This year, visitors on the Tour can download the free Otocast app on their smartphone and listen to the artists describe their sculptures as they tour them. Walking tour maps are also available.

The sculptures will be on display through April 2022.

Love a particular sculpture? All sculptures are for sale.