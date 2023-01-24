FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A video of a police officer throwing a man to the ground after a downtown crash is going Fort Wayne-viral on social media.

Commenters on social media are questioning whether the slam is a case of police brutality, saying that it appeared unprovoked. The video was initially posted Monday night and has been shared over 2,500 times.

WANE 15 has reached out to FWPD and requested the body cam footage from the scene.

Police Chief Steve Reed told WANE 15 the department would be willing to release the footage once the investigation is complete.

The incident happened in the aftermath of a crash at East Washington and South Anthony boulevards.