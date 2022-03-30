FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Security cameras captured an SUV going airborne on Spy Run Avenue early Friday, destroying two trees as it landed.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the scene on reports of a “traffic accident with injuries” but have not yet provided specifics.

The video was captured by Choices Treatment Center security cameras. The property is owned by Shepherd’s House, a non-profit shelter for military veterans experiencing homelessness.

Barb Cox with Shepherd’s House told WANE 15 the agency could be on the hook for a $2,000 insurance deductible since the car was rented.

“I don’t know if the car rental company will pay for damages,” she said.