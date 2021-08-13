Video campaign targets scooter safety concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development department has shared videos on social media in an effort to make scooter riding more safe.

One month after Fort Wayne City Council voted against establishing enforceable rules for scooter riders, the city laid out guidelines through the videos.

“Accidents do happen and there are safety mechanisms that you continue to educate the public on,” Community Development Planner Josh Campbell told WANE 15. “Whether that’s walking down the sidewalk you’re making sure you’re crossing on a crosswalk, or driving a vehicle, there’s always safety mechanisms in place. We felt we didn’t have those in place for the scooters. We just wanted to make sure we have that information pertainable that we can continue to push out and educate the general public on – these are the ways you should use the device or you are potentially at risk of endangering yourself or someone if you don’t take into consideration these different steps.”

The guidelines include keeping scooters three feet from others, using bike lanes when possible and limiting each scooter to just one rider.

“I think the one thing we want to reiterate is that Veo had been extremely successful here in Fort Wayne and we want to see that future continue, but we also want to make sure that we as a city are continually pushing out what safety mechanisms that we have at our hands as well as what Veo can continue to do to help educate the public because we want to see these safe practices to continue to happen here in Fort Wayne,” Campbell added.

The scooter pilot program is set to expire in March. City leaders will then decide if they’ll continue to support VeoRide or other similar businesses in operating in Fort Wayne.