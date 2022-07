ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Hot air balloons of all shapes, sizes and species are featured up in the Angola sky Saturday. An elephant, sloth and frog are among the many creative figures at “Balloons Aloft.”

(Credit: Angola Balloons Aloft on Facebook)

Some of the main events to see are competition flights, and demonstrations where the balloons light up the night sky. It’s all happening at Angola High School. Check out the website for a schedule of events.