ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As severe weather continues to roll through northeast Indiana overnight Monday, WANE 15 viewers have been sending in footage.

Twitter user @evanladow21 sent us this photo he said he took near Purdue Fort Wayne (Credit: Evan LaDow).

Gary Coler shared this picture of the sunset over Fox Lake while the storms raged on in the Angola area.

Palatine Drive, just west of Jefferson Boulevard, is blocked off by storm damage (Credit: Dirk Rowley).

I&M customers across northeast Indiana are experiencing outages.

I&M customers can check the outage map to see what’s happening near them. Northeastern REMC customers can do the same.

Northeastern REMC customers are experiencing several outages.

WANE 15 Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk captured the above video in southwest Fort Wayne.

Steuben County REMC posted to their Facebook page Monday night reporting more than 1,000 customers were experiencing outages in the area.

Cindy Givens of Steuben County shared the above video of lightning flashing in the background of her American flag.

Brandy Lowe of Angola shared the above footage of the storm.

