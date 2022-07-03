FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meet the new neighbor… a deer?

The Lake Shores neighborhood in southwest Fort Wayne was in for a surprise Sunday when a deer showed up on Penmoken Drive.

Alesha Parnin sent WANE 15 footage of the friendly young deer she saw near her home when she walked outside Sunday morning. He appeared to be friendly and took a stroll down the street with his new friends, some kids in the neighborhood.











“He’s the neighborhood pet right now,” Parnin said.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources has been contacted to take the deer safely back to his home in nature. Until then, Parnin and her daughter set out a cooler of water and food for him to graze on.