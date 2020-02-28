Victim’s mother: Daughter was at the wrong place, at the wrong time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The mother of one of Wednesday’s double homicide victims says her daughter was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Amy Gilliam says her daughter, 23-year-old Brooke Wendel, was a great child.

Gilliam says Wendel had plans to buy a boat this summer, a dream that will never come true.

Gilliam wants people to know what Brooke’s killers took. Her mom says they took a woman that always took time to help anybody.

Brooke was a 2015 graduate of Northrop High School. She then went on to work as a manger at her father’s business.

Gilliam says Brooke loved her two cats like they were her children.

Police say early Wednesday morning three men entered a home on Barnhart Avenue shooting and killing Brooke, Mon Ong, and injuring a third man, Brooke’s boyfriend.

Gilliam says she and Brooke’s father had the chance to see her at the hospital before she died. She says Brooke squeezed her hand before passing.

“She just was an incredible daughter. She was always there for me, always. I need her right now to tell me how to get through this, cause I just don’t know how. So, I just want to call her and tell her to come over. I had just washed her hair for her, we liked to put our makeup on together, we liked to go to Starbucks living our lives, good lives,” says Gilliam

Kerwins Louis, Kyaw Hlang, and Jamesley Paul are facing murder and robbery charges in connection to the double homicide.

Gilliam says she plans to follow the court cases to get justice for Brooke.