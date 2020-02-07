Victim pulled from house fire dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man pulled from a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side earlier this week has died.

Bernard Dunbar, 38, of Fort Wayne died of Smoke Inhalation and Thermal Burns, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Dunbar was pulled out of a home at 4146 Plaza Drive that caught fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It’s not clear yet how the fire started, but officials at the scene said magnesium automotive parts in the home likely intensified the blaze.