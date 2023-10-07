FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man died following a shooting near the intersection of Maplecrest and Stellhorn Roads early Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the area in northeast Fort Wayne just after 5:30 p.m.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died due to his injuries.

A police spokesman said one person is in custody and cooperating with detectives. In an update Monday, a spokesman said no one is in custody.

They said there is no threat to the public following the incident.