Victim in fatal hit-and-run crash was 17-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The victim killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning has been identified.

Samayah Nirobie Barker, 17, of Monroe was killed in a crash at the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and Lafayette Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called the area that morning on a report of a crash with injuries. Officers arrived to find a car and a truck crashed.

Investigators said the truck was heading north on Lafayette Street and the car turned east onto McKinnie Street at the Clinton Street split and into its path. The truck hit a pole after the crash, pinning one of the occupants.

Medics pronounced Barker dead at the scene. The Allen County Coroner’s Office found she died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

Two males and an another female from the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that two people got out of the car and ran from the crash. They have not been identified yet.