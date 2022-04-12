OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — The man found in the debris of a house fire in Ossian last month has been identified.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. March 26 at a home in the 17600 block of Morton Road. Poe firefighters responded and found the home consumed by flames.

Crews found a victim in the debris of the home.

On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Lee Linnemeier of Ossian. DNA testing was used to identify him, the coroner’s office said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.