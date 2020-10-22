Vice President Pence remembered for comforting dying dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne resident looks back on a warm memory she has of then governor Mike Pence.

Jane Surbeck, a Fort Wayne resident, met with Governor Pence on a tour of Shepherd’s House, a shelter for homeless veterans. On a return visit, Pence asked about the resident dog “Bane” who was in failing health.

Surbeck says she then saw a caring moment that went beyond politics.

“He said, ‘Can I see him,’ and I said, ‘absolutely.’ So I took him into the office where Bane was, and Bane was in his bed,” Surbeck said. “And you know the tails snapping right away, but he just kind of picked his head up and put his head back down and so, Mike, crawl down on the floor and into the bed with the dog to talk to him and play with him. That’s my wonderful Mike Pence story he is so warm he so human.”

Surbeck says she has not seen Pence since he was elected Vice President.