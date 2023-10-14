FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Needing a flag retired? Saturday the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 857 will be hosting a flag retirement ceremony as a part of the Fall Flag hosted by Marine Corps League Detachment Number 1435.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. with attendees helping in the flag retirements. Organizers say the event could be done by 10:30 a.m.

If you still need a flag retired and cannot make today’s ceremony, anyone can bring flags needing to be retired to the post, located at 2202 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808, Monday through Saturday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.