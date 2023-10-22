FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— VFW Post 857 hosted its sixth annual Ride for Honor Flight on Sunday afternoon.

The event raises funds that send Northeast Indiana veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

This year’s event included a group of nearly 40 participating motorcycles that rode for more than two hours, beginning at the Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne and ending at VFW Post 857.

Jim Olds started the event and hopes to keep hosting the annual ride. He would like to see the turnout grow in the future. Olds has personally experienced the benefits fundraisers like this, and he believes participants can have the same experience he had on August’s Purple Heart Honor Flight.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our veterans who may have never gotten a chance to go to the capital and see some of the monuments,” Olds said. “The Vietnam Wall, The Marine Core Museum and others…it gives them a chance to get there and be reminded of what we fought for.”

Olds also said it’s a wonderful way to say thank you to those who have defended our country.

Sunday’s ride raised nearly $1,000 to go toward the Honor Flight. According to an Honor Flight Northeast Indiana representative, it usually costs between $600-700 to send one veteran on a trip.

Click here for more information on how to support Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.