Vets gather share memories, shed tears at museum re-dedication

The military museum at the Veterans National Memorial and Shrine is officially back up and running. A re-dedication ceremony Saturday capped off nine months of work to restore the once run-down facility.

About 300 people came out for the ceremony which began with the raising of the American flag and Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier singing the national anthem. Then a local trumpet player played taps followed by another musician playing Amazing Grace on bagpipes. It was a combination of celebrating the restoration of the museum and honoring United States service members on Memorial Day weekend.

“”The biggest message I think I can get out there is let’s get our men and women home, and let’s continue to honor them the way they should be,” said Greg Bedford, commander of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. “No veteran is ever forgotten, and I think today proved that we can accomplish that goal.”

Bedford said the museum needed the ceiling replaced, the walls repainted, and two to three inches of water drained out. Bedford and his team did all of that and added more displays to prep for Saturday’s re-dedication.

In addition to US Veterans honoring their fellow service members, a group of people from South Vietnam placed a wreath on the Shrine’s Vietnam memorial in honor of the American service members who fought to liberate them from the north.

“The South Vietnamese people that you saw here today…they want to be Americans,” Memorial Shrine Director of Public Relations Paul Allen, a Vietnam veteran himself, said. “They are Americans I should say. They were our friends when we were in Nam. They sided with us. They backed us. They protected us, and when the time came, they were fortunate enough to be the ones that made it out of Vietnam. There’s one gentleman out there his name is Paul Smith. It’s not Paul Smith, but that’s an American name, and that’s what he wants to be. They love America, so I’m there with them ”

Shrine organizers still have improvements they would like to make to the grounds before they dedicate the whole shrine next year. They are accepting donations to help do that. Some of those improvements include new memorials on the shrine grounds and new exhibits in the museum. If you’d like to donate you can find information on how to do so here.