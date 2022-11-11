Carol Scher, on the battlefield. This is her in a chemical suit treating chemically contaminated patients.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- More than 3,000 Northeast Indiana veterans have taken the flight to Washington D.C. with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Carol Scher, an Air Force nurse, retuned to the nations capitol 25 years later.

Carol, her mother and a close family friend were at the dedication ceremony for the Military Women’s Memorial when it first opened.

“It was very heart warming to know that they finally recognizing women and the contributions they made in the military since the beginning of our country,” said Scher.

During her honor flight, there was a surprise waiting for her when the group visited the Military Women’s Memorial. Five women on honor flight 40, were presented with their registration to the memorial. Only 10% of the 3 million women that have served in the military have their stories registered there.

Carol (middle), mother (left) and friend (right) at the Military Women’s Memorial dedication in Washington D.C. 25 years ago.

“The presentation was very special, but to be able to see this and how it has improved in 25 years amazing,” said Scher.

When people visit the Military women’s memorial this what she wants people to remember.

“To be able to see all of the contributions that women have made over the years to the military,” Scher said. “So many times, it’s only the men that are recognized and the women are in the background and this brings women and their contributions to the foreground,” said Scher.

Carol spent her last three years in the reserves working in the E.R. and retired in 2006 after 28 years.