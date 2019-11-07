Veterans to be honored at Memorial Shrine and Museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum announced its plans for Veterans day Monday.

The memorial, located at 2122 O’Day Road, announced it will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11 to honor veterans from all services and conflicts.

Chaplain Marc Tjaden will start the honor ceremony with prayer, followed by Landon Porter, field representative from Congressman Jim Banks’ office. A light lunch and refreshments will be available, and veterans and their families will be able to attend.

Commander Greg Bedford says the memorial will sell memory bricks for the Memorial Chapel Honor Wall and the Vietnam Wall to the Vietnam Memorial.