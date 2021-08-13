Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 857 hosting 9th annual benefit for Shepherd’s House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Aug. 21, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 857 is hosting its ninth annual benefit for Shepherd’s House, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum announced. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID.

The event will run from noon until 7 p.m. at 2202 W Main St in Fort Wayne. “Fierce Invalids” will perform from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and “The Bad Hombres” will entertain from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will be raffles all day with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Shepherd’s House. Chef Kenny will be cooking “American Wieners” with a snap, all day with a portion of food proceeds going to Shepherd’s House.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum said all Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the event.

For more information or to be a sponsor of the event please contact Sharon Lay at 260-341-7012.