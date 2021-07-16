Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum to receive $20K donation for Vietnam Wall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, located at 2122 O’Day Rd., is receiving at $20,000 donation to help install and maintain the Vietnam Wall.

The money is coming from two different donors: BFGoodrich Manufacturing Plant is donating $10,000 and the $10,000 donation from United Steelworkers Local 715.

An official check presentation on July 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.

“This is just a small part of what we can do to help give back to the Fort Wayne community,” said Terry Redmile, plant manager. “Our Veterans Council at BFGoodrich already stepped up and we feel like our additional donation will benefit thousands of Vietnam veterans who served their country honorably and will help pay tribute to all those fallen heroes whose names are on that wall.”

The Vietnam Wall and the other monuments located on the grounds can be visited every day from dawn until dusk. The Museum is open Monday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 260-267-5022.