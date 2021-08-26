Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum to hold veteran, veteran spouse support groups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum has released the schedule for the weekly Support Groups for veterans and veteran’s spouses.

“They are being held so no veteran will be forgotten. The support groups are open to any veteran of any era and provide a safe environment for Veterans to discuss their concerns and experiences with other veterans,” said Tim Schild, coordinator of the sessions.

The support groups will be held every Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne.

In addition, a monthly support group for family members of veterans is hosted by a veteran and his spouse. These sessions will be held the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This will give veteran spouses (and other family members) an opportunity to connect with other spouses and ask questions and receive support,” Schild said.

For more information contact Tim Schild CHW/CRS at vetsgt40@outlook.com.