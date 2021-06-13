Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum hosting annual flag retirement ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne will be hosting their annual flag retirement ceremony on Sunday.

In conjunction with the Allen County Council of Veterans Organization and local boy scouts

from area troops, the museum will be retiring old American flags that have been collected at local

Legion Posts and donated at the Shrine for proper disposal.

The event will be held at 2122 O’Day Road at 2 p.m. It’s happening on June 13th, the day before National Flag Day and the birthday of the United States army.

If you’re looking to retire a used flag, you can also drop it off to the museum prior to the ceremony.

According to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, if you have an American Flag that is in a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, it should be destroyed in a dignified manner, such as a fire.

Anyone seeking additional information is encouraged to call the Veterans Memorial Shrine & Museum at (260) 267-5022.