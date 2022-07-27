FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum hosted a Korean War Armistice Day celebration Wednesday afternoon to honor Korean War veterans.

The Korean War was ended on July 27 in 1953 when an armistice was signed that ended the over three years of combat.

This year marks 69 years since the end of the war.

The celebration, which took place at the Shrine Pavilion, started at 11 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.

Korean war veterans and their families were invited to attend. Veterans were honored in a ceremony and Antoinette Lee was a featured speaker.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is open Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the memorial grounds are free and open to the public at any time.

To learn more about the Veterans National Shrine and Museum, you can visit their website at honoringforever.org.