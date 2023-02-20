FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will be paying tribute to Black Medal of Honor recipients from all wars during Black History Month.

Alena Gillum of the Marine Corps League will at the Shrine Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. to present photos of various recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest Military honor a soldier can receive.

Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War, Korean War, both World Wars and even the Civil War will be featured.

Robert Thomas, the museum’s curator, will be presenting a display of Black soldiers that distinguished themselves during wartime.