FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Old American flags are being retired Sunday in a ceremony at Fort Wayne’s veterans museum.

The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations and boy scouts from area troops are retiring flags that have been collected at local Legion Posts and donated at the shrine for proper disposal.

Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum is holding the annual flag retirement ceremony at 2 p.m. The event comes ahead of Flag Day, a date which also marks the birthday of the United States Army.

Call the museum at 260-267-5022 for more information on Flag Retirement Day. The organization noted, “if you have an American flag that is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, it should be retired in a dignified manner, preferably by fire.”