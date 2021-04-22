Veterans Memorial receives $150k donation to build Chapel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum received a donation of $150,000 from the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to construct a new Chapel at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne.

The Chapel will be named the Sterling Chapel as requested by DAR member Jeanette Thomas Sterling. The check presentation will be next Thursday, April 27th at 1 p.m. at Buckner’s Park Pavilion located at 6114 Bass Road due to the construction of the Vietnam Wall taking place at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.

Linda Stafford, current regent of the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter, NSDAR and chapter officers will be presenting the check to the Veteran’s organization.