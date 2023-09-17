Mayor Tom Henry speaks at a dedication ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne on Sunday, 9/17/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After months of lane restrictions and a few overnight closures, the City of Fort Wayne hosted a dedication ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the Veterans Memorial Bridge Sunday night.

The bridge is located along U.S. 27 northbound and crosses the St. Marys River just north of Superior Street in downtown.

Attendees wait for a ceremony dedicating the new Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne on Sunday, 9/17/23.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry thanked those who were part of renaming the bridge.

“The renovation of this signature gateway bridge provides motorists and pedestrians, now, with safe and innovative ways to navigate our city,” he added. “Years from now, I hope we all take time to look at this bridge from time to time and remember why we’re here: to honor our veterans in our community and celebrate this bridge with a new name. To show our respect to those individuals who have served and who are serving now.”

The ceremony included a ribbon cutting, flag ceremony, three-volley salute, and presentation of the sculpture created by local sculptor Cary Shafer.

Active military and veterans from all branches of the military were present.