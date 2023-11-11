FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Want to honor a veteran this Veterans Day? Head to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum for a monument dedication to honor those who fought in the Korean War.

The new monument displays 12, seven-foot-tall soldiers made from fiberglass resin molds depicting a patrol returning from combat. The monument, in the works for over a year, will honor Korean War Veterans who served from 1950 to 1953.

The dedication takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday starting with an honor guard presentation of colors to the 122nd Fighter Wing.

The program will feature a National Anthem performance by Angie Newkirk followed by prayer by Reverend Young Soo An from First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne. Guest speakers will

include; Commander Greg Bedford, Korean Veteran W. Paul Wolf, Antoinette Lee, Korean Community Member, Fire Chief Eric Lahey, City of Fort Wayne and Korean Veteran and Board member Walter “Bud” Mendenhall. To conclude the program, taps will be performed by Tom Schmitt

The memorial dedication will take place at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum at 2122 O`Day Road.