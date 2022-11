FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have served in the United States Marine Corps were honored at a ceremony Saturday night.

At the 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, veterans, families and supporters enjoyed an evening at Ceruti’s. The event was held by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1435 Pride and Purpose.

The guest of honor was Colonel Stephen Taylor. Those in attendance got a 5×7 photo and a commemorative souvenir, organizers said.