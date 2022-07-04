The Veterans National Shrine & Museum unveiled the name of its new building that is expected to be completed sometime in the summer.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum unveiled the name of its new 6,000 square-foot building during a ceremony Monday.

The W. Paul Wolf War History Museum has been under construction since the beginning of the year and is expected to be completed later this summer. The building is adjacent to the existing facility at 2122 O’Day Road.

“We’re excited about the expansion because, quite frankly, we are running out of space in our old museum,” said Greg Bedford, commander of the local organization.

Wolf, a Noble County native, is a retired banker who served in the U.S. Air Force. His name also adorns the Rescue Mission downtown as he has spent his years in retirement donating to various charities and non-profits.

