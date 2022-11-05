FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Veterans Day Parade is coming through Fort Wayne on Saturday morning, with a theme focusing on “Purple Heart Recipients”.

Organizers said the ceremony includes wreaths being placed and playing taps to honor those who have fallen.

The parade is lining up at 10 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue. It officially begins at 11 a.m. with the parade making its way to the Memorial Coliseum for a closing ceremony.

Find more information on the website for the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations.