FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has recommended closing the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center.

In a report to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission released this week, the VA suggested closing the veterans hospital at 2121 Lake Avenue and establishing a new “Community Based Outpatient Clinic” as part of a effort to “modernize facilities” and “expand access for Veterans.”

The VA report recommended closing dozens of hospitals and clinics across the nation as the department works to overhaul its aging health care network.

The report said the VA’s Indiana Market faces slightly decreasing enrollment though demand for long-term care and outpatient care is projected to increase. Demand for inpatient medical and surgical services is projected to remain stable, the report said.

“There is a need to modernize facilities to meet current health care delivery standards and expand access for Veterans to receive care in a new and efficient environment,” the report said about Fort Wayne’s VA health care needs.

The proposal calls for:

relocating all impatient services from the VA to “community providers” and discontinuing those services at the Fort Wayne VA

establishing a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic at the current VA site and relocating all outpatient services there

closing the current VA medical center

Fort Wayne’s VA hospital opened in 1949, and was last renovated in 1998. The report said the “age

and layout of the facility are not conducive to modern health care delivery, and the VAMC has space and

structural constraints.”