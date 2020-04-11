Veteran surprised with birthday parade after COVID-19 cancels party

LIBERTY CENTER, Ind. (WANE) — The new coronavirus is throwing a wrench in the Easter plans for families everywhere this weekend, but it also wrecked birthday plans for a Wells County veteran.

April 11 was an unusual birthday for Korean War veteran Dean Cassiday.

“Well, for one thing I’ve never been 90 before so that’s unusual,” said Cassiday.

For another thing, COVID-19 and the need for social distance forced his family to cancel the big party they had planned. That meant his out-of-town family couldn’t make the trip and his in-town family had to keep their distance, but his loved ones made sure his day was still special by organizing a drive-by birthday parade.

“Through Text messaging and putting out Facebook Messenger messages we were able to get a lot of people who are special in his life,” said Kari Tricker, Cassiday’s granddaughter.

They got in touch with the people Cassiday attends church with and the people he played trivia with at the American Legion before the Stay at Home order went into effect.



“Everybody had signs, honked their horn, we had to local fire department lead the parade so I think he was really excited and surprised,” said Tricker.

For someone who had a quiet morning planned with coffee, a bagel, and very little fanfare, it was a welcomed surprise.

“Well, I wondered what was going on to start with, then I saw the whole parade coming. I thought, well, something’s up. Somebody must be having a birthday!”

It as an unexpected celebration, but one the Cassiday said was very touching.

“I never realized they would get something together just to come and see me. I appreciate it very much.”