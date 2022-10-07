COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Veteran Jonathon Strack announced the opening of Beary Crafty Designs LLC, a screen printing business in Columbia City, Friday.

The business specializes in printing on clothing and hats, but offer prints on almost any kind of surface including fabric, paper, wood and plastic.

Beary Crafty Designs will work with organizations in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio.

Strack says he wants to offer customers an affordable, local alternative for customized and vanity screen printing.

“I have been wanting to start this business for some time and finally decided that now is the time to pull the trigger,” Strack said. “I have put my roots down in Columbia City and want to serve the community with my work and my time.”

The company does not require minimum orders and works with clients to use either customized images or prepared designs.

Beary Crafty Designs will also actively solicit work from veteran-owned businesses and will support veteran organizations.

Strack also has future plans for the company including adding more associates, launching a website and engaging in social media.