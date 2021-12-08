Veteran and Shepherd’s House volunteer earns ‘Sagamore of the Wabash’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran and Shepherd’s House volunteer received a prestigious award from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“I saw it and I thought ‘Oh My God’ I can’t believe I’m going to get that,” Sagamore of the Wabash winner James “Gunny” Zuber said. “It made me cry.”

James “Gunny” Zuber, Governor Eric Holcomb and Cheryl Zuber

Zuber received the Sagamore of the Wabash, one of Indiana’s highest honors Wednesday night, in a crowded banquet room in the Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne. The award was a complete surprise according to Zuber who was just happy to meet the Governor.

Sagamore of the Wabash award

“I just look at myself and say if this place isn’t here where are they going to go?” Zuber said. “Like the governor was talking about so many of these places have closed and don’t render service anymore so I’m glad we are here and I enjoy doing it.”

Over his lifetime, Zuber has dedicated his life to service. It began with enlisting in the Marines during the Vietnam War. During a battle he was injured and spent almost a year in the hospital, receiving the Purple Heart for his service.

But his passion for helping others stayed with him and for more than 15 years he’s volunteered anywhere from 40 to 60 hours or more a week servicing veterans at the Shepherd’s House.

Zuber says that he has no plans to stop serving and is humbled by the award.