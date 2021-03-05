Verizon TCC partners with schools for “Teachers Rock”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Teachers benefitted from a give-back initiative called, “Teachers Rock,” organized by Verizon TCC employees in Fort Wayne.

Verizon TCC is a Verizon Authorized Retailer with more than 850 locations that give their employees opportunities to serve the communities they work and live in.

Fort Wayne native, District Manager Phillip Markey, was eager to select schools for this year’s recipients of “Teachers Rock.” This initiative gives a mix of school supplies, backpacks, and sanitizing products to teachers at select schools. This year, Franke Park Elementary School and Lane Middle school were chosen for “Teachers Rock.”

Markey said that both teachers and students alike were extra appreciative of the donation, “I know, things have been a little tighter this year. So I can definitely see, you know, the thankfulness and appreciation that they had for us stopping by.”

Markey added that it’s the little shows of gratitude that make the project rewarding, “We get letters, thank you cards. Little painted pictures and stuff from the kids in the classes, all the time, and it’s really inspiring to see, you know, just the small things that we can do, how much of a difference it can make.”

Some other Verizon TCC initiatives in Fort Wayne are “Veterans Rock” and a partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank. You can learn more about the company and its projects on the TCC gives Facebook page. Verizon TCC hosts a myriad of donations throughout the year as well.