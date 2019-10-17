Verizon cellular customers experience temporary outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Verizon customers across the Midwest experienced temporary outages Thursday afternoon.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security issued a statement saying a significant number of Verizon Wireless customers were experiencing “intermittent service and an unstable network.”

Some customers, primarily in parts of the Midwest, experienced interruptions in 4G LTE services this afternoon. Our engineers were able to identify and fix the issue. Service has been restored. If you are still experiencing issues, please restart your phone. Verizon Wireless Customer Support via Twitter

The Office of Homeland Security says that, in the event when a person needs to call 911 and the call is dropped or does not go through, try again or use a traditional land-line.