FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley launched VB Cloud Footwear Thursday, which is the company’s first footwear collection.

The VB Cloud Footwear collection features lightweight technology and is designed to be both “feminine and fashionable.”

“At Vera Bradley, we are passionate about designing beautiful solutions — innovative products that solve real needs in our customers’ lives while also allowing them to express their personal style,” said Beatrice Mac Cabe, Vera Bradley’s chief creative officer.

The collection is available in classic colors and colorful prints in four slip-on styles.

Styles are available in women’s sizes 5-11 and range from $70 to $80.