Vera Bradley “Turn the Town Pink” campaign returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday, volunteers with the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer will once again start turning the town pink.

The fundraising campaign kicks off with a mayoral proclamation at noon at One Summit Square.

Pink ribbons will hang throughout the city through the month of October. Each one represents a donation made in honor or memory of a loved one.

There’s still time to get ribbons for your home or business. A packet of five costs $25 – you can order them here. Donations support the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.