Vera Bradley to add hundreds of seasonal workers at its Roanoke distribution center

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) Vera Bradley is looking to fill approximately 300 seasonal positions at its distribution center located in Roanoke. Positions include shipping clerks, receiving clerks, material handlers and customer service associates.

All three shifts are available with pay starting at $13 an hour. New hires will have an opportunity to earn a $300 bonus for completing their holiday assignment.

Manpower will handle hiring for these positions which are both part and full-time.

Positions are available starting October 19 through the end of the holiday season.

Interested persons can apply in person at Manpower, located at 101 West Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne or online at https://mymanpowerjob.com/. Applications will not be accepted at Vera Bradley.