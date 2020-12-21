Vera Bradley surprises hospital workers with Christmas gift sets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne hospital workers received early Christmas presents Monday, thanks to Vera Bradley.

The Fort Wayne-based designer bag maker surprised 4,000 staffers with holiday gift sets.

Vera Bradley said in a news release that the gift sets were its way of giving back.

“Vera Bradley is proud to call Fort Wayne home, and this holiday season the Company wanted to show appreciation for frontline healthcare workers who have been tirelessly and selflessly giving of themselves to keep our community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vera Bradley wrote. “We want each worker to leave their shift with a colorful gift set they can either keep for themselves or share with someone they love!”

Vera Bradley employees delivered holiday gift sets to frontline workers at Fort Wayne hospitals on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Photo courtesy Vera Bradley)

Vera Bradley presented gift sets to workers at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview Randallia, Lutheran Hospital and Dupont Hospital.