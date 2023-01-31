FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus.

The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.

There hasn’t been an outlet sale at the Coliseum since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16

Tickets Required

Session 1: 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Session 2: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Session 3: 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Session 4: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

No Tickets Required