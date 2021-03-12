Vera Bradley restructures before anticipated brand addition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley is making some corporate structure changed before an anticipated expansion.

The Fort Wayne-based women’s fashion and lifestyle brand is looking to acquire a complimentary company in the next 18 months. To prepare, Daren Hull has been appointed as the Vera Bradley brand president so C-E-O Rob Wallstrom can oversee multiple brands.

“There’s Vera Bradley the brand and then there’s Vera Bradley the company,’ says Wallstrom.

“Just over a year and a half ago, we bought controlling interest in Pura Vida Bracelets and began to expand the company. In doing that, it was important to have a president for the Vera Bradley brand that can focus solely on the brand, so I would be able to focus on building out the larger corporate structures that we could support multiple brands.”

Yesterday, Vera Bradley released a new, limited-time Minnie Mouse-themed pattern in partnership with Disney Parks.