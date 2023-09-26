FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoppers, mark your calendars for the 2024 Vera Bradley Outlet Sale.

The retailer announced Tuesday the dates for next year’s sale that brings thousands to Fort Wayne: May 1 – 5, 2024. Held at the Memorial Coliseum, it will be the 38th annual outlet sale for the bag and luggage lifestyle brand.

Tickets will be available starting Feb. 20 on Ticketmaster and at the MidWest America Ticket Office at the Memorial Coliseum. Ticketed time slots on the first three days of the sale give shoppers the first look at what the outlet has to offer, and the last two days of the sale are open to the public at no cost.

Visit Vera Bradley’s website for details and a countdown to the sale.