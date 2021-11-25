Vera Bradley prepares for Holiday shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Holiday shopping is underway and Vera Bradley is busy getting ready for Bright Friday and Cyber Monday

The company has been ramping up production all week.

Officials expect to see well over one hundred thousand orders that will be received at the warehouse and they say it takes a lot of hard work and planning to get your packages to your door.

“I think most people know that we had our “Bright Friday” that was really for the physical store and Cyber Monday used to be for online and what transpired was a shopping day that’s really taken up space to take offline,” President of Vera Bradley Daren Hull said. “And online to be the better part of a week. So we have our best deals right now.”

New this year Vera Bradley partnered with The Peanuts to unveil a line of new designs.

Snoopy and Woodstock are ready for Christmas. But beware, there’s only a limited supply.