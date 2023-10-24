FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Vera Bradley announced a new Toy Story collection in a partnership with Disney and Pixar ahead of the holiday season.

The collection features four different patterns and items ranging from $15 to $160.

“Fans of the Disney and Pixar Toy Story franchise are sure to love to colorful, fun and festive patterns and embroidered motifs featuring their favorite Toy Story characters,” said Vera Bradley CEO Alison Hiatt.

The collection can be found on Vera Bradley’s website.