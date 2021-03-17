Vera Bradley Outlet Sale canceled again due to COVID-19 concerns

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) For the second consecutive year, Vera Bradley’s Outlet Sale has been canceled. The company made the announcement on its website.

Vera Bradley released this statement along with the cancelation: “While we were so looking forward to being all together once again, we feel this is the best decision based on the information we have today. Prioritizing the health and well-being of all of you, our event staff, our associates and the community at large is our most important commitment.”

The show was scheduled for April 14 – 18 at the Memorial Coliseum. For patrons who already purchased tickets, they will automatically be refunded within 30 days by Ticketmaster. Ticket holders will receive a separate email from Ticketmaster with more details.

Vera Bradley continues to urge customers to continue to visit its stores, verabradley.com and follow it on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and announcements.