Vera Bradley offers bonus incentive for holiday seasonal workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Vera Bradley, designer of handbags, luggage and accessories, is hiring holiday seasonal and year-round associates for its distribution center in Roanoke. Positions include shipping clerks, receiving clerks, material handlers and customer service associates. Typically, 200 temporary positions are filled during the Vera Bradley holiday season.

All three shifts are available with pay starting at $13 an hour. Team members will receive an hourly wage and opportunity to earn a $300 completion bonus for all seasonal hires who complete their full holiday assignment.



Manpower employs all temporary workers for these positions. Both part-time and full-time positions are available starting October 23 through the end of the holiday season. Apply in person at Manpower, 101 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., 46825 or online at www.mymanpowerjob.com. Applications will not be accepted at Vera Bradley.



Prospective employees who have questions should contact Molly Voltz with Manpower at molly.voltz@manpower.com.