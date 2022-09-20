FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley has a new leader.

The Fort Wayne-based designer bagmaker announced Tuesday it has named Jacqueline Ardrey as President and CEO.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ardey has more than 25 years of experience in “multi-channel retail enterprises,” Vera Bradley said in a news release. She most recently served as president of Grandin Road, a home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog retailer.

“I have long admired Vera Bradley, Inc. and believe both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands have untapped potential in the marketplace,” said Ardrey. “I look forward to working closely with the talented leadership team and the Board to build upon the Company’s heritage, leverage its many opportunities, and drive long-term, profitable growth.”

Ardey will begin Nov. 1.

Ardey replaces Robert Wallstrom, who announced in July plans to retire after leading the company since 2013.

Vera Bradley said in a news release that Wallstrom would “work closely” with Ardrey through December “to ensure a smooth transition.”