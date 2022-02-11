FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley has been named the best employer in the country based on its size.

The Fort Wayne-based bag maker was named America’s best midsize employer by Forbes in a ranking released Thursday.

Vera Bradley, founded in 1982, employs 2,450, including more than 600 in Allen County.

Forbes said it partnered with market research firm Statista on the list. It survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

“Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own,” Forbes said. The final list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations, according to Forbes.

Forbes said in an accompanying feature on founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard that Vera Bradley received high marks for its “LGBTQ+ inclusiveness and pay equity.” Many former employees said Vera Bradley had a “supportive work environment,” the piece said.